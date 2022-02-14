Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have built a solid reputation over the years. The franchise has a knack of going for experienced players, an approach that has benefitted them immensely.

At the recent IPL 2022 mega auction, the defending champions strived to bring back their key players, going for established names with years of experience. They went all out for Deepak Chahar, making him the franchise's most expensive purchase at the auction.

Praising CSK's approach, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"Many people say that CSK are Dad's Army or Grand Dad's Army, but they are not. CSK follows a philosophy. The philosophy is that they always try to bring their players back. CSK is a franchise where I have never heard a player saying that they did not like playing. Players go through walls for MS Dhoni and the franchise. They tried to go for all their players in the auction."

CSK were the first franchise to complete their overseas quota and the maximum limit of 25 players at the mega auction. They covered all their bases with a decent blend of youth and experience during the two-day event. Terming CSK's death bowling as their biggest concern, Chopra said:

"If you look through a lens, you may find that death bowling may be a concern. They didn't get Josh Hazlewood; he used to bowl at the death. Bravo is not the same as before. Chahar and Milne are your new-ball bowlers. That's the only potential weakness I can see. But it won't worry MS Dhoni at all. He's not going to lose his sleep over this."

The four-time IPL winners attempted to bring back Josh Hazlewood, but lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who made the winning bid of Rs 7.75 crore. The right-arm pacer has improved his death bowling. He bowled a tight super over in Australia's win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I.

"Good opportunity for Chahar to be an all-rounder" - Aakash Chopra

CSK fought off several franchises, including a late bid by the Royals, to retain the services of Deepak Chahar. The franchise shelled out a record sum of Rs 14 crore for the right-arm swing bowler.

Chopra notes that all young players at CSK have a great opportunity to improve under Dhoni, saying:

"Good opportunity for Chahar to be an all-rounder. It's a phenomenal opportunity. Prasanth Solanki has a great opportunity because he can blossom under Dhoni. Also, a good opportunity for Ruturaj Gaikwad to go to the next level; he is already there, but can go even higher. Even Dube for that matter, he was being wasted at RCB and RR. He can fulfill his potential here."

Shivam Dube was roped in by CSK for Rs 4 crore at the auction. The all-rounder donned various roles during his stints at RCB and RR.

