"I never put personal milestones ahead of team, unless I am playing under Pandya"- Top 10 funny memes after CSK's win vs MI in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs in the 29th match of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 14. MI moved south to eighth position in the points table after the defeat, while CSK remained in the third spot behind RR and KKR.

CSK batted first in the contest after losing the toss and notched up a dominating total of 206/4. Ruturaj Gaikwad (69) and Shivam Dube (66*) played well in the top order, while MS Dhoni provided a finishing blitz with 20* (4).

In reply, Rohit Sharma hit a wonderful century in the steep chase and tried his best to take his side over the line. However, the target eventually proved too much for a one-man show. Rohit Sharma (105*) didn't get much support from his teammates, which hampered MI's chances of achieving a positive result. Matheesha Pathirana was sensational with the ball for CSK as he bowled a match-winning four-wicket spell.

Fans on social media enjoyed the interesting IPL 2024 match between CSK and MI on Sunday night. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

"They used their plans with the longer boundary well"- MI captain Hardik Pandya after loss vs CSK in IPL 2024 contest

At the post-match presentation, MI skipper Hardik Pandya reflected on the loss and said:

"It (target) was gettable but I think they bowled really well. Pathirana was the difference. They used their plans with the longer boundary well. There's a man behind the stumps who was telling them what's working. And they also realized that the ball was holding up and it worked in their favour. We were going quite well but the couple of wickets we lost obviously changed the game."

Pandya continued:

"In hindsight, we can say we should have used a spinner but in the longer term, I like to stick to percentage cricket. I think it was a lot more difficult for him (Dube) with the seamers than it would have been with the spinners. We're on the road for the next four games. It's about keeping the intensity high and playing good cricket."

RCB will face SRH in the next match of IPL 2024 on Monday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.