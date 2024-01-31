"I received a phone call from him ahead of my India debut" - Shivam Mavi opens up on Shah Rukh Khan's sweet gesture

Indian pacer Shivam Mavi recently disclosed that he received a phone call from popular movie star Shah Rukh Khan ahead of his Team India debut.

Mavi was roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a team co-owned by Shah Rukh, at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction ahead of the 2018 edition. He spent five seasons with the franchise before being released in 2022.

Here's what Mavi said about Shah Rukh during an interview with his former India U-19 teammate Manjot Kalra:

"He (Shah Rukh Khan) is very helpful. He has given me his contact number and said I can contact him anytime. I received a phone call from him ahead of my India debut as well. The franchise is a different thing, but it was a personal conversation. I felt really good after that."

Shivam Mavi made his Team India debut in the T20I series opener against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in January of 2023. The talented youngster shone with the ball, bagging a stunning four-wicket haul.

"He said that winning or losing is fine; the happiness of the players is the most important" - Shivam Mavi recalls Shah Rukh Khan's message

Shivam Mavi also spoke about how Shah Rukh Khan motivated the KKR players after they lost a match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He mentioned that Shah Rukh entered the dressing room and lifted the spirit of the team with his words.

Mavi added:

"He is a legend. KKR had lost a match against CSK. Both Shubman Gill and I were not part of the playing XI for the game. We were sitting in the dressing room. He (Shah Rukh Khan) came into the dressing room and told us to cheer up.

"He said that winning or losing is fine; the happiness of the players is the most important. When an owner does something like this, it is a great confidence booster for the players."

Shivam Mavi was released by Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-acution. His services were acquired by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for ₹6.40 crore at the event.

