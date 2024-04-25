"I said no, Rishabh will get 20 off these last four deliveries"- Ricky Ponting reveals dugout conversation during last over of DC innings vs GT

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting revealed an interesting conversation with the players in the dugout during the final over of their batting innings as Rishabh Pant was going berserk against Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 24.

Pant was well-set on 58 off 37 balls entering the last over with the DC score at 193/4. However, he took it a notch by smashing veteran pacer Mohit Sharma for 30 runs, including four maximums and a boundary, off the 20th over. The onslaught took DC's total to a massive 224/4 in 20 overs, proving to be just enough for a four-run win.

After the game, Ponting and Pant spoke about the game in a video shared by the IPL Twitter handle, with the former sharing an interesting conversation with the players in the dugout.

"The boys in the dugout were saying with four balls left, we'll get 10-12 runs. I said no, Rishabh will get 20 off these last four deliveries. And he got 22," said Ponting.

Pant struck a boundary followed by three sixes off the final four balls of the innings, justifying Ponting's words.

The 26-year-old praised Axar Patel for his crucial knock at No. 3 and how the all-rounder always delivers under pressure.

"He was going through ups and downs, not getting enough runs with the bat. And people always question him but he is someone but he is someone who always puts behind whatever is said about him and it's what I love about him. He is always there and puts his hand up whenever put under pressure or given a job and is there for the team," said Pant.

Axar scored 66 off 43 deliveries and added a game-changing 113-run partnership with Pant for the fourth wicket after the team had been reduced to 44/3 in the sixth over.

He also contributed massively in DC's bowling innings, picking up a wicket and grabbing three catches.

"Being on the field really matters to me a lot" - Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant spoke about how special it is to be back on the field after his horrific injury and his goal of getting better in all areas by the day.

The wicket-keeper batter suffered a near-tragic car accident in December 2022, resulting in several injuries that kept him out of action until the 2024 IPL.

"I am someone who can't praise myself but at the same time being on the field really matters to me a lot. Especially with the kind of injury I had, the only conversation I had with myself was ' When I am on the field, I should be looking, moving and thinking better because that's something that keeps me awake at night," said Pant.

He added:

"I don't want to be at the same place, it's a quote I have read about and I feel the same about each and everyday. It's why when I step on to the field , I want to give my 200℅ everyday."

Pant's return has been seamless thus far, scoring 342 runs at an average of almost 49 and a strike rate of 161.32 in nine outings.

He has also led the DC unit admirably after last year's ninth-place finish, with the side currently in sixth with four wins in nine games.

