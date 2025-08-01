"I saw her on a video call" - Yuzvendra Chahal shares details of his last conversation with ex-wife Dhanashree Verma

India's veteran leg spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, recently spoke about his divorce from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. He revealed that they hadn't been in contact for months before the divorce, with their communication limited only to the legal proceedings.

Ad

Chahal suggested that his last interaction with Dhanashree was on a video call with their respective lawyers. He indicated that while there were a few problems in the marriage for some time, they completely drifted apart after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The 35-year-old's comments came during his appearance on Raj Shamani's YouTube podcast. Chahal said (at 1:02:04):

"I had not seen her for a very long time, and then I saw her on a video call, where the lawyers spoke to us. That's it, no message or anything after that. Before the divorce, we weren't on talking terms for six to seven months. We would talk only if there was something very important; otherwise, nothing. It was like that for a while, but after the T20 World Cup, it started properly."

Ad

Trending

Ad

The two were granted a divorce by the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai on March 20, 2025. Commenting on his divorce, Chahal disclosed that there wasn't any chance to save their marriage as they had already tried their best. He added (at 1:03:10):

"She brought it up at times, even I did on some occasions, and it happened one day mutually. (Was there any chance to work it out) No, we tried enough. I tried my best."

Ad

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma bonded during the COVID-19 lockdown in India after the crafty spinner approached the latter for online dance classes. Their wedding ceremony took place in Gurugram on December 22, 2020.

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a stunning six-wicket haul in 2025 County Championship Division Two

On the cricketing front, Yuzvendra Chahal had a decent Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign this year. He was signed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹18 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Ad

The deal made him the costliest spinner in IPL auction history. He bagged 16 wickets across 13 innings at an economy rate of 9.55. The Punjab-based side finished as the runners-up of the season, suffering a six-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final.

The seasoned campaigner is currently playing for Northamptonshire in the 2025 County Championship Division Two. He shone with the ball in the team's ongoing match against Derbyshire, claiming a fantastic six-wicket haul in the first innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More