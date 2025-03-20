"I won't be surprised if he even goes on to play for another four seasons" - Former CSK teammate's massive statement on MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2025

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Robin Uthappa backed MS Dhoni to play the IPL beyond this year should he maintain his passion and form. At 43, Dhoni will play his 18th consecutive IPL season in the upcoming 2025 edition.

The legendary wicketkeeper batter participated in only IPL cricket since his international retirement in 2020. Despite dealing with knee issues, Dhoni enjoyed a resurgent 2024 season, averaging almost 54 at a strike rate of over 220, while batting in the lower middle order.

Speaking about Dhoni to the media in the build-up to IPL 2025, JioStar expert Uthappa said (via Hindustan Times):

"I don't think the passion ever dies. MS’ love for the game has not dwindled at all. I think his passion for the game keeps him going. At 43, I think he's got the fastest hands in the world as a wicketkeeper. And if you've got those skills and if you've got the passion to keep going. I don't think anything should stop you. I won't be surprised if he retires at the end of the season. But I won't be surprised if he even goes on to play for another four seasons after this."

Dhoni will play as a specialist wicketkeeper batter for a second consecutive season after relinquishing CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2024. The 43-year-old led the side to their fifth and most recent IPL title in 2023.

"We will get to see glimpses of his brilliance" - Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa believes MS Dhoni will play a similar role to the one he played in IPL 2024 - batting at No.7 and 8 as the finisher. Dhoni came into bat after the 16th over predominantly last year and maximized the final overs with boundaries galore.

The champion cricketer smashed 13 maximums and 14 boundaries in just 73 balls faced in IPL 2024.

"As far as Mahi is concerned, I think we will get to see glimpses of his brilliance because I have a feeling that he might bat at number 7 or number 8. Very much like last year, and we will see him bat between 12 and 20 balls through the season," said Uthappa.

CSK endured a rare poor campaign in IPL 2024, finishing fifth in the ten-team race and missing out on playoff qualification. Their IPL 2025 season will begin with a high-octane clash against rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in Chennai on Sunday, March 23.

