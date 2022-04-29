"I think you should focus your time on studies"- CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande reveals a coach's advice from his under-19 days

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Tushar Deshpande recently opened up about how, during his under-19 days, one of his coaches advised him to focus on studies rather than cricket.

He felt that Tushar would not be able to survive and be successful at a competitive level by bowling at 120 KMPH.

In a video shared by CSK on their official Instagram handle, Tushar Deshpande revealed a tale from his past which motivated him to work hard and improve his game. The 26-year-old began:

"It was 2010, and I was playing under-19 practice games. I played a game and wasn't that impressive or bowling was really really poor I would say. The next day coach took me for a walk with him on the boundary lane, and he asked me do you study? I said yes, I was studying in junior college first year. "

Revealing the advice he received, Deshpande added:

"So what are your plans? I don't think you will be able to pull over 120 kilometers per hour, so I think you should focus your time on your studies that's how you can achieve something in life because nowadays cricket is really competitive. I remember that day, it was September 9, and he told me like, I don't think you will just pull 120 max with your physical ability and your height, so it got stuck in my mind."

"I'm really thankful to that coach"- Tushar Deshpande on how his coach's advice fuelled him to achieve success

Tushar Deshpande then revealed how his coach's words egged him to work harder and improve his pace in the years to come. The pacer clocked speeds of over 140 KMPH in the 2017-18 season while playing for Mumbai in domestic tournaments and has since been a decent performer on the circuit.

In this regard, Deshpande said:

"In the 2017-18 season, I got a chance to play a live match for Mumbai. It was Vijay trophy, and the moment I saw the highlights I was clicking 143 kilometers per hour 144, and something like that, so at that moment I saw the speeds were about 140 and everything flashed back in front of me some that provoked worked for me, it made me what I am today.

"I'm really thankful to that coach who told me this thing otherwise I wouldn't have done this. Everybody's got their dream to achieve the highest level, and even if you're rejected something good is coming your way."

Tushar Deshpande has played two matches for CSK in IPL 2022 so far and has picked up one wicket. Earlier, he also represented the Delhi Capitals and turned up for them in five games in 2020, clinching three wickets.

