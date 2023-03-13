ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table (Updated) as on March 13 after 1st NZ vs SL Test 

The teams participating in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) have been decided after the culmination of the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Monday, March 13, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The two sides played out a thrilling contest which ended with New Zealand etching out a two-wicket win off the final delivery of the match.

Ace Kiwi batter Kane Williamson struck a magnificent hundred under pressure and sealed a historic win after rain interrupted play early on.

ICC @ICC



They'll take on Australia at The Oval for the



More: India have qualified for the World Test Championship final!They'll take on Australia at The Oval for the #WTC23 mace!More: bit.ly/4226cMl India have qualified for the World Test Championship final!They'll take on Australia at The Oval for the #WTC23 mace!More: bit.ly/4226cMl https://t.co/ghOOL4oVZB

Following the Blackcaps' win, Sri Lanka will now be unable to secure a 2-0 series win to better Team India's win percentage. As a result, the Lankans have been knocked out of the race for the WTC final.

The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side had to achieve a historic whitewash to progress to the WTC final if India did not win the fourth Test.

Sri Lanka were seemingly in the hunt as it seems like the Men in Blue will likely finish the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy with only two wins.

Following Sri Lanka's defeat, their win percentage has taken a drastic hit and currently reads at 48.48. The Lankans are currently placed fourth in the points table, below South Africa, who recently emerged victorious over the West Indies at home.

ICC @ICC



Sri Lanka's push for a spot in the



Scorecard: New Zealand scurry to a famous Test win running a bye off the final ball!Sri Lanka's push for a spot in the #WTC23 final falls agonisingly short! #NZvSL Scorecard: bit.ly/3YFXhgE New Zealand scurry to a famous Test win running a bye off the final ball!Sri Lanka's push for a spot in the #WTC23 final falls agonisingly short!#NZvSL Scorecard: bit.ly/3YFXhgE https://t.co/CnFWN8xBti

The Proteas were in contention for the finals as well not too long ago, but a humbling series defeat to Australia Down Under quashed their hopes altogether.

Team India will face Australia in the WTC Finals after Sri Lanka's agonizing defeat

The Aussies secured their passage to the finals after mounting an inspired win in the third Test at Indore.

The nine-wicket defeat complicated the equation for India, but Rohit Sharma and Co. are on their way to playing in their second successive WTC final after their win percentage of 60.29 could not be bettered by the other teams in contention, barring Australia.

India's percentage will see a change following the result of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test. But even in the unlikely worst-case scenario, where Australia etch out a win, the Men in Blue will not drop from second position in the points table.

Australia have already confirmed the top spot with a dominant win percentage of 68.52.

The upcoming WTC final will begin on June 7 at The Oval in London.

Who will win the second edition of the World Test Championship (WTC)? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: "They are checking all the Indian girls while we are checking in on the overseas players as well" - Smriti Mandhana on RCB's team environment

Poll : 0 votes