"If he was 100 percent fit then he might be more destructive than Travis Head"- Fans react after MS Dhoni's cameo of 26* in CSK vs GT IPL 2024 clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart MS Dhoni continued his good-hitting form in IPL 2024 with another cameo of 26* (11) in the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday. However, it ended in vain, as CSK lost the match eventually by 35 runs at Ahmedabad.

GT batted first after losing the toss and scaled a mammoth total of 231/4. It was a must-win game for them to keep their slim playoff hopes afloat. Captain Shubman Gill (104) led his side from the front with a century. His opening partner, Sai Sudharsan (103), complemented Gill well with a hundred of his own.

CSK then overcame a top-order collapse, courtesy of aggressive knocks from Daryl Mitchell (63) and Moeen Ali (56), who kept them in the hunt. Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan picked up wickets at crucial junctures in the second half of the chase to dent CSK's progress.

MS Dhoni walked into bat in the 17th over after the dismissal of Shivam Dube. The equation was too hard for Super Kings at that juncture as they needed 67 runs from 3.2 overs. Dhoni could only reduce the deficit of defeat by hitting three sixes and a four while remaining unbeaten.

CSK fans were disappointed with their team's loss but were delighted to see a couple of sixes from the bat of their beloved 'Thala'. Here are some of the fan reactions to Dhoni's cameo on X:

"Maybe am more of a Dhoni fan than a CSK fan, but his cameos totally overshadows the pain of the loss," a fan wrote.

"Imagine 5 percent fit Ms Dhoni is able to smash Rashid Khan like a street kid. If he was 100 percent fit then he might be more destructive than Travis Head. Thala Dhoni has made more contributions while coming down the order than someone has at the top," a fan wrote.

"I'm so lucky to be playing at this time when he's playing"- Rashid Khan on playing against MS Dhoni in IPL 2024

After the conclusion of the match on Friday, GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan opened up about the experience of sharing the field with MS Dhoni, saying:

"I've bowled to him (Dhoni) in the past as well but once he comes out, anywhere in the world, it's a different kind of love. I'm so lucky to be playing at this time when he's playing as well."

Reflecting on GT's win, Rashid added:

"Absolutely amazing - you love to see those two batters Shubman and Sai when they get going. I think it was two of the best innings I've seen. So happy to be someone on this side watching it."

On his fitness and bowling form, Khan continued:

"Happy to get a couple of wickets after a couple of wicketless games. The body is feeling better slowly. I have a back issue, the other game I got hit on my shoulder so struggling with that. But hopefully soon I'll be 100 per cent fit."

What was your favorite moment from CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match? Let us know in the comments section.

