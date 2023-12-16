“If Hardik Pandya does not remain fit, everything falls on its head” - Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians’ decision to change captain for IPL 2024

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has stated that it will be important for Hardik Pandya to remain fit else the decision to appoint him as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 could backfire big time.

In a massive decision, the Mumbai Indians decided to replace Rohit Sharma as captain with all-rounder Pandya for the upcoming season. The latter lead Gujarat Titans (GT) for two seasons during IPL 2022 and 2023. GT won the crown in 2022 - their maiden season in the T20 league. They finished runners-up last season, going down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra admitted that the decision to change their captain would not have been easy for Mumbai Indians. He also analyzed the risk factor that accompanied the move to make Pandya as leader of the MI franchise.

“These decisions are tough. But, if we talk about Hardik Pandya, it is important for him to stay fit. If Hardik Pandya does not remain fit, everything falls on its head. You picked a player, he is not fit and you have also made him captain. It’s a huge one,” Chopra said.

“He left captaincy at Gujarat Titans and we felt he might be vice-captain over here. But he has been named captain,” the 46-year-old added.

Significantly, Pandya has had his issues with fitness and injuries over the years. In fact, even now, he is recuperating from an ankle injury he picked up during the league stage of the 2023 World Cup in the match against Bangladesh.

“If something goes wrong, he puts his hands up and admits his mistake” - Chopra on Pandya’s leadership

Sharing his thoughts on Pandya’s captaincy, Chopra termed him as someone with a calm demeanor. He also praised the all-rounder for always being willing to put his hands up and admit his mistakes.

“He led Gujarat Titans for two years. The first year, they won. In the second year, they were runners-up. He captained really well. He has a calm demeanor and is not someone who gets excited a lot. If something goes wrong, he puts his hands up and admits his mistake,” Chopra said.

“I also feel Ashish Nehra has big role in Hardik Pandya becoming the captain that he is. Mumbai also has a very good support staff, so he will get inputs from there as well,” the former opener added.

30-year-old Pandya was with Mumbai Indians from 2015 to 2021 before being released ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.