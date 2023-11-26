Full list of MI released and retained players ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are a team who have always shown faith in their core. With rumors of Hardik Pandya making a sensational return to the franchise hovering around for a while, it was interesting to see how Mumbai would make room for the star all-rounder.

However, as of now, Hardik is with the Gujarat Titans (GT) and that means MI have still kept hold of almost all of their big names. The one big name released is Jofra Archer, who continues to struggle with injuries.

Alongside Archer, the likes of Tristan Stubbs, Jhye Richardson, and Chris Jordan have also been released. Uncapped players like Arshad Khan and Ramandeep Singh are also back in the auction pool.

With the trade window open till December 12, we might not have heard the last of Pandya's move to Mumbai.

Players retained by Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (traded in from LSG).

Players released by Mumbai Indians: Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, Sandeep Warrier.

List of players retained by MI along with price tag ahead of IPL 2024

Rohit Sharma (₹16 crore)

Jasprit Bumrah (₹12 crore)

Suryakumar Yadav (₹8 crore)

Ishan Kishan (₹15.25 crore)

Dewald Brevis (₹3 crore)

N Tilak Varma (₹1.7 crore)

Cameron Green (₹17.5 crore)

Tim David (₹8.25 crore)

Arjun Tendulkar (₹30 lakh)

Jason Behrendorff (₹75 lakh)

Kumar Kartikeya (₹20 lakh)

Akash Madhwal (₹20 lakh)

Vishnu Vinod (₹20 lakh)

Shams Mulani (₹20 lakh)

Nehal Wadhera (₹20 lakh)

Piyush Chawla (₹50 lakh)

Mumbai Indians will go into the IPL 2024 auction with a purse of ₹ 15.25 crore.