"If RCB win the 1st match against CSK this year, I'll propose my Twitter crush" - Fans go berserk over CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 curtain raiser

The much-awaited partial IPL 2024 schedule, comprising the first 21 matches, was announced on Thursday, February 22. All eyes were on the season opener, and much to the delight of fans, defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at home on March 22.

Despite contrasting results, the matchup between the two teams with arguably the best fan base has produced several epic matches over the years. The clash will also witness MS Dhoni back on the cricket field while going head-to-head against fellow Indian stalwart Virat Kohli.

Led by former CSK cricketer Faf du Plessis, RCB will look to go all-out once again to end their title drought. The side missed the playoffs last season, finishing sixth with seven wins and as many losses in 14 games.

Meanwhile, CSK continued to prove why they are the most consistent IPL side, winning their fifth title to draw level with the Mumbai Indians (MI). The Dhoni-led outfit defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a last-ball thriller to clinch the title.

Unfortunately for RCB, all signs point to a CSK win in the opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, thanks to them being undefeated against their South Indian rivals at home since their lone loss in 2008.

The five-time champions also hold a significant 20-10 lead in their 31 meetings with one No Result. Regardless, fans of both teams broke Twitter with their excitement for the South Indian derby.

When did CSK and RCB last face off in an IPL season opener?

RCB fans may want to forget the last time they faced CSK in an IPL season opener in 2019. Like the upcoming edition, CSK was coming off a title run the previous year, and RCB barely missed the playoffs with a defeat in their final league stage game.

Played in front of a packed house at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai, the home team won the toss and bowled first. On a tacky and typically two-paced track, the RCB batters struggled to get going and were bowled out for a paltry 70 in the 18th over.

CSK were led by the spin trio of Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, and Ravindra Jadeja, with figures of 8/44 in 12 overs between them. In reply, the CSK batters also struggled to score freely but scraped through in the 18th over with seven wickets to spare.

Unfortunately for RCB, their season went similarly to the opener, as the side finished at the bottom of the table with five wins in 14 games. Meanwhile, CSK made back-to-back final appearances but suffered a heartbreaking one-run defeat to MI.

