"Important for RCB middle-order to take the responsibility to score runs" - Ravi Shastri on RCB vs LSG

Former Indian all-rounder Ravi Shastri has suggested that Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) middle-order should take responsibility for scoring runs ahead of their game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli scored brisk fifties to guide the team to an eight-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in a 172-run chase.

Despite seeing a great start while chasing 205 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, the back-to-back dismissals of the opening pair led to a massive collapse in their innings.

From 44/0 to 123/10, RCB slumped against KKR in a 81-run defeat as the middle-order comprising Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik failed to provide significant contributions.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #KKRvRCB We were outplayed by KKR last night, but plenty of learnings and a few positives to take home. Mike Hesson, David Willey and Adam Griffith review our performance, on Game Day. We were outplayed by KKR last night, but plenty of learnings and a few positives to take home. Mike Hesson, David Willey and Adam Griffith review our performance, on Game Day.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #KKRvRCB https://t.co/r8qDCb4hLe

Speaking on how the RCB middle-order should deliver in the LSG clash, Shastri told ESPNcricinfo:

"That they will have to look after. When there is a top-heavy team then it is important for guys in the middle-order to take the responsibility. Perhaps Maxwell will have to do that."

Shastri admitted that openers are at the core of the RCB batting order and that they can push for a competitive score. He added:

"But their real strength is at the top. I don't think so both (openers) need to score runs, either Virat or Faf play around 15 overs then the side can look for 170-180.

"When there is a turning track then someone in the middle-order has to take the responsibility as you cannot be dependent on the openers."

"I will keep these two in opening" - Ravi Shastri against playing Virat Kohli or Faf du Plessis at No.3 for RCB

Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar, who scored 333 runs for RCB in seven innings last season, was ruled out of the 2023 edition owing to a heel injury. His absence left a void for RCB to fill the No.3 slot in their batting line-up.

Dinesh Karthik and Michael Bracewell were tried in the aforementioned batting position against MI and KKR, respectively.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



Faf and Kohli stitched the highest opening stand for us against MI in IPL history!



#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 A grand opening!Faf and Kohli stitched the highest opening stand for us against MI in IPL history! A grand opening! 💥Faf and Kohli stitched the highest opening stand for us against MI in IPL history! #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 https://t.co/AprxCo7zrX

On being asked whether Virat Kohli or skipper du Plessis should bat at No.3 and allow somebody else to open the innings, Shastri responded:

"I will keep both of them (Virat and Faf at the top) as they need to face maximum deliveries in a 20-over game. And there is no one for RCB who can actually replace these two.

"If you look at RCB's middle-order then there isn't enough experience there. So one of these two will have to play the role (of an anchor)."

RCB will play their second home match against LSG at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday (April 10).

Poll : 0 votes