"Gautam Gambhir would have been watching this match" - Mohammad Kaif on Virat Kohli falling to spin in RCB's IPL 2023 loss to KKR

Mohammad Kaif believes Gautam Gambhir will target Virat Kohli with spin in the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) next IPL 2023 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Kohli was bowled by Sunil Narine for an 18-ball 21 in RCB's clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata on Thursday, April 6. The Bangalore-based franchise suffered a massive 81-run loss while chasing a 205-run target.

While reviewing the game on Star Sports, Kaif highlighted Kohli's travails against spin, elaborating:

"What has happened to Virat Kohli against spin? He is getting out to spin in Test matches and ODIs, and here also he got out to spin. It has become a concern and Gautam Gambhir would have been watching this match. The next match is against Lucknow."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Kohli played across the line and left a massive gap between the bat and pad, stating:

"It is absolutely clear that he is unable to pick the ball in the air. The attempt was to play on the leg side and there was a huge gap between the bat and pad. The ball was not even close to the bat. He closed the face of the bat. The ball was pitched outside the off stump. That's his weakness as well."

Kohli was the first RCB wicket to fall after an opening partnership of 44 runs. His dismissal triggered a collapse as the franchise lost their next four wickets for just 17 runs to virtually end the match as a contest.

"All the batters got bowled" - Mohammad Kaif on RCB's dismissals

Glenn Maxwell was among the four RCB players who had their stumps rocked. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Mohammad Kaif pointed out that the Royal Challengers Bangalore batters' failure to present the full face of the bat led to their downfall, observing:

"Faf du Plessis also tried to play from outside the off-stump. Playing straight would have been better planning as Shardul Thakur did in this match. All the batters got bowled. The ball pitched and came in. The bowling was good but this match will hurt."

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Sunil Narine & Varun Chakaravarthy get the



Follow the match -

#TATAIPL | #KKRvRCB ICYMI - TWO outstanding deliveries. Two massive wickets.Sunil Narine & Varun Chakaravarthy get the #RCB openers early on.Follow the match - bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-09 ICYMI - TWO outstanding deliveries. Two massive wickets. Sunil Narine & Varun Chakaravarthy get the #RCB openers early on. Follow the match - bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-09#TATAIPL | #KKRvRCB https://t.co/GvL1U1GRWW

The former Indian batter added that the massive defeat would be a huge setback for the franchise, saying:

"It was a nightmare. RCB would say that it was good they lost such a match at the start but that does not happen. This is a massive defeat. This would have been like a dagger to the heart."

Royal Challengers Bangalore slipped to the seventh spot in the IPL 2023 points table after Thursday's loss. They have the worst net run rate among all teams who have won at least one match thus far.

Poll : Will Virat Kohli fall to spin in RCB's next game? Yes No 0 votes