"Impossible for RCB to win" - Michael Vaughan slams Bengaluru's bowling following 7-wicket defeat to KKR in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) bowling let them down in their Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 29.

RCB failed to defend a 183-run target, suffering a seven-wicket loss as KKR chased down the total in 16.5 overs. With his defeat, Bengaluru became the first team to lose at their home venue in IPL 2024.

Kolkata openers Sunil Narine and Philip Salt came out all guns blazing, scoring 85 runs in the powerplay. Bengaluru couldn't bounce back after the early onslaught.

Reacting to Bengaluru's performance, former England captain Michael Vaughan suggested that Bengaluru won't be able to win the IPL 2024 with this bowling attack. He wrote on X (formerly Twiter):

"Impossible for @RCBTweets to win the IPL with this bowling attack .. #OnOn #IPL2024live."

Expand Tweet

Virat Kohli was the top performer with the bat for Bengaluru, remaining unbeaten on 83 off 59. In the bowling department, Vyshak Vijaykumar was the pick of the bowlers, conceding just 23 runs from four overs while bagging one wicket.

However, the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, and Alzarri Joseph struggled to get going, finishing with economy rates of 15.30, 11.50, and 17.00, respectively.

"He was the best bowler of the evening" - RCB skipper Faf du Plessis on Vyshak Vijaykumar

Speaking after the match, RCB captain Faf du Plessis lauded Vyshak Vijaykumar for his impressive spell. The 27-year-old pacer was brought in as an impact substitute after the first innings.

Du Plessis disclosed that Bengaluru initially wanted to bring in leg-spinner Karn Sharma as an impact substitute but later changed their plans after seeing Kolkata seamers succeed with their slower balls.

He said during the post-match presentation:

"Very good, he hasn't had opportunities. We had a look in the first innings and we thought about bringing in Karn Sharma. But we felt someone who could bowl really good slower balls is probably the most difficult bowler to face on this pitch. Dre Russ probably bowled 80% of his balls cutters. We took some learnings from that and he was the best bowler of the evening."

With one win from three matches, Bengaluru are currently placed sixth in the points table. They will next take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, April 2.