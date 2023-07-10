"In my lifetime, I won't see him matured" - MS Dhoni makes hilarious comment on his bonding with Deepak Chahar

Indian cricket legend and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni shares a pretty healthy bond with pacer Deepak Chahar and understandably so as the duo have spent a lot of time together in the IPL as well as for Team India.

The duo have been seen having animated and hilarious exchanges on the field with Dhoni more often than not pulling Chahar's leg. On the sidelines of the audio launch of Dhoni Entertainment's 'LGM', the CSK skipper opened up on his friendship with Chahar.

MS Dhoni hilariously used the analogy of a drug to explain his bond with Deepak Chahar. He said:

"Deepak Chahar is like a drug, if he is not there, you would think, where is he - if he is around, you would think, why he is here - good part is that he is maturing but he takes time & that is the problem, in my lifetime, I won't see him matured (smiles)."

Deepak Chahar recalls hilarious incident when MS Dhoni scolded him

Recently on the show 'Breakfast with Champions', Deepak Chahar opened up on how MS Dhoni 'pampers' him a lot and also shows him the right path whenever the former makes a mistake on the field.

Chahar recalled an IPL game where he had to bowl at the death and was carted for runs. His being expensive infuriated MS Dhoni and here's what Deepak Chahar had to say about the incident:

"The first ball I tried a slower one, but it ended up being a full toss and my ankle was caught up a bit. So I thought it won’t happen again and tried the same delivery.

"However, it became two full tosses and then he (Dhoni) came to me and said, ‘Vaise to tu bada dedh shaana banta hai. Sab pata hai tujhe. Yaha pe ye kya geeli ball ke saath phek raha hai? (You claim to know everything then why are you bowling like this with the wet ball)’."

Chahar further added:

"My head was down and all I was thinking was that my death bowling career is over since I bowled two beamers. But then I conceded just 5 runs in the next 5 balls and then he hugged me after the game. We are very close and he pampers me a lot."

MS Dhoni recently had knee surgery and had earlier hinted that he would try his best to be fit and available for IPL 2024.

