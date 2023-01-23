“In your light, I learn how to love” – KL Rahul shares wedding pics with Athiya Shetty

Indian cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Athiya Shetty at Khandala Mansion in Mumbai on Monday, January 23.

Sharing multiple pictures on Twitter, Rahul wrote:

"In your light, I learn how to love…”

He added:

“Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

K L Rahul @klrahul



Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. 🏽

@theathiyashetty “In your light, I learn how to love…”Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. “In your light, I learn how to love…” ♥️ Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. 🙏🏽@theathiyashetty https://t.co/1VWxio5w6W

The couple looked beautiful in their wedding outfits. For the uninitiated, Rahul and Athiya first got in touch with each other in 2019. They shared social media exchanges on their birthdays. Athiya then started to accompany Rahul during international and IPL games.

Rahul confirmed his relationship status by wishing Athiya on her 29th birthday last year. The couple then made their first public appearance during the premiere of Tadap – Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty’s Bollywood debut in December 2021.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor and Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty has confirmed that the reception will take place once IPL 2023 concludes. He told the media:

“Definitely I think post-IPL.”

When will KL Rahul next play for Team India?

KL Rahul will continue to serve as Rohit Sharma’s Test deputy for the upcoming four-match series against Australia at home. He, however, had a dismal outing in Bangladesh last month, scoring 57 runs in four innings. The 30-year-old, though, guided India to a 2-0 triumph in regular captain Rohit Sharma’s absence.

The middle-order batter recently scored a match-winning 64 against Sri Lanka. He will look to bounce back in the longer format during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rahul enjoys a decent record against Australia. He has scored 580 runs in nine Tests at an average of 38.67, including one century and six half-centuries.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes