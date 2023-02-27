[In Photos & Videos] Shardul Thakur gets married to Mittali Parulkar in a grand wedding

Star Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur tied the knot with Mittali Parulkar in a grand ceremony on Sunday. The hashtag trending for this wedding was #BringMiHomeThakur. Traditional functions like Sangeet, Haldi, and a modern-themed Pool Party also took place before the wedding.

Shardul's friends, fans, and teammates have shared photos and videos from the wedding. Current India captain Rohit Sharma and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer attended the functions. Choreographer Dhanashree Verma, KKR team management member Abhishek Nayar and Mumbai player Siddhesh Lad were also among those present.

Here is a compilation of the photos and videos that have surfaced from Thakur's wedding festivities on the internet.

Shardul Thakur will join Team India for ODI series against Australia in March

Shardul Thakur will make his return to international cricket in the upcoming ODI series between India and Australia. The BCCI named him in the squad for the home series, a key contest on the road to Cricket World Cup 2023.

Thakur played in the ODI series against New Zealand earlier this year and starred in the Men in Blue's win.

Shardul Thakur in action

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer heaped praise on him for his match-winning contributions. The former opening batsman said that he is the No. 1 bowling all-rounder in Indian ODI cricket at the moment.

“At present, I feel he is the guy because Deepak Chahar is not playing any cricket. We don’t know his fitness level. But when he comes back into form, he is probably one of those contenders as well. He can bowl with the new ball and bat at No. 8. Thakur is probably the No. 1 choice and then there is Deepak Chahar," Jaffer had said on ESPNCricinfo.

Thakur will be keen to continue in the same vein and cement his spot in the playing XI heading towards the Cricket World Cup 2023. With India having a large fleet of talented seamers in limited-overs cricket, the Mumbai bowler will have to make a big impression soon. India's home ODI series against Australia will begin on March 17 in Mumbai.

