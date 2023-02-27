Create

[In Photos & Videos] Shardul Thakur gets married to Mittali Parulkar in a grand wedding

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Feb 27, 2023 01:42 IST
Shardul Thakur got hitched to Mittali Parulkar (Image: Instagram)
Shardul Thakur got hitched to Mittali Parulkar (Image: Instagram)

Star Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur tied the knot with Mittali Parulkar in a grand ceremony on Sunday. The hashtag trending for this wedding was #BringMiHomeThakur. Traditional functions like Sangeet, Haldi, and a modern-themed Pool Party also took place before the wedding.

Shardul's friends, fans, and teammates have shared photos and videos from the wedding. Current India captain Rohit Sharma and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer attended the functions. Choreographer Dhanashree Verma, KKR team management member Abhishek Nayar and Mumbai player Siddhesh Lad were also among those present.

Here is a compilation of the photos and videos that have surfaced from Thakur's wedding festivities on the internet.

Mumbai boys Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma at Shardul Thakur’s wedding 🤩🇮🇳📸: @ShreyasIyer15 #India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter https://t.co/GGttzlVZqf
"𝘏𝘢𝘮𝘬𝘰 𝘪𝘵𝘯𝘢 𝘣𝘢𝘵𝘢 𝘥𝘦 𝘬𝘰𝘪, 𝘬𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘒𝘒𝘙 𝘣𝘰𝘺𝘴 𝘱𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘭 𝘯𝘢 𝘭𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘺𝘦 𝘬𝘰𝘪!"🥺🎶📽️: @TheTrancer10 | #AmiKKR https://t.co/yvmr7fiawm
Haldi Ceremony of Shardul Thakur.https://t.co/dEWkGXTt8c
Shardul Thakur grooving on Dheeme Dheeme😂❤️#ShardulThakur @imShard https://t.co/8Wsj1zEbth
Rohit Sharma and Rithika at Shardul Thakur marriage event. Looking fabulous 🤩🤩@ImRo45 @ritssajdeh https://t.co/bISK4d0qpy

Shardul Thakur will join Team India for ODI series against Australia in March

Shardul Thakur will make his return to international cricket in the upcoming ODI series between India and Australia. The BCCI named him in the squad for the home series, a key contest on the road to Cricket World Cup 2023.

Thakur played in the ODI series against New Zealand earlier this year and starred in the Men in Blue's win.

Shardul Thakur in action
Shardul Thakur in action

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer heaped praise on him for his match-winning contributions. The former opening batsman said that he is the No. 1 bowling all-rounder in Indian ODI cricket at the moment.

“At present, I feel he is the guy because Deepak Chahar is not playing any cricket. We don’t know his fitness level. But when he comes back into form, he is probably one of those contenders as well. He can bowl with the new ball and bat at No. 8. Thakur is probably the No. 1 choice and then there is Deepak Chahar," Jaffer had said on ESPNCricinfo.

Thakur will be keen to continue in the same vein and cement his spot in the playing XI heading towards the Cricket World Cup 2023. With India having a large fleet of talented seamers in limited-overs cricket, the Mumbai bowler will have to make a big impression soon. India's home ODI series against Australia will begin on March 17 in Mumbai.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...