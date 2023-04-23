[In Picture] “In the Pink corner today” - Rahul Dravid attends RCB vs RR in IPL 2023

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid is attending the ongoing IPL 2023 game between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnawamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 23.

Sharing a heart-warming post on Twitter, RR captioned the post:

“In the Pink corner today.”

For the uninitiated, Dravid has played for both RCB (2008-2010) and RR (2011 to 2013) in the Indian Premier League. The right-handed batter scored 2174 runs in 89 games, including 11 half-centuries during his stellar career. He captained both RR and RCB during his IPL career, winning 22 out of 48 games at a win percentage of 45.83.

Dravid recently took a break from cricket amid the ongoing IPL season. He recently enjoyed a trip to the Maldives. The veteran is currently spending quality time with his family at home in Bangalore.

The 50-year-old will next be seen with the Indian cricket team during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval in London, which starts on June 7. The support staff is likely to travel to England during the last week of May to access the conditions and prepare their strategy to finally win the trophy in their second attempt.

Injured Prasidh Krishna joins Rahul Dravid during RCB vs RR

Prasidh Krishna, meanwhile, also attended the Rajasthan Royals game days after paying a visit to the RR camp in Jaipur ahead of their game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which they lost by 10 runs.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏻



📸: JioCinema/IPL



#IPL2023 #RCBvsRR #Cricket Indian coach Rahul Dravid is here to support his former IPL team📸: JioCinema/IPL Indian coach Rahul Dravid is here to support his former IPL team 🙌🏻🔥📸: JioCinema/IPL#IPL2023 #RCBvsRR #Cricket https://t.co/HESa6fF3dw

The Karnataka speedster has been ruled out of IPL 2023. The 26-year-old is currently recovering from a back injury he sustained in September. He suffered the injury while playing for India A versus New Zealand A in a three-match unofficial Test series.

Sandeep Sharma, who recently starred with the ball against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final over, replaced Krishna in the RR squad.

Krishna played a pivotal role during the IPL 2022 campaign for RR with 19 scalps in 17 games at an economy rate of 8.29. Since breaking into the IPL scene in 2018, he has emerged as a difference-maker in the middle overs with his height, hard lengths, and pace both in IPL and Indian cricket.

