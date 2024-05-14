[In Pictures] Punjabi singer Jassie Gill meets MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 match

Popular Punjabi singer Jassie Gill met the legendary Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo ahead of a crucial IPL 2024 game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, May 18. He posted pictures with them on the social media platform Instagram.

For the uninitiated, Bravo is currently the Super Kings' bowling coach, having scalped the most wickets for the franchise in T20s. Meanwhile, former CSK captain Dhoni is making a push to help the franchise qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Gill recently released a song, Dil De De Dil, which witnesses Bravo singing and featuring in the video as well. The video has amassed around 1 lakh views on YouTube in three days.

In the past, Bravo has sung many songs, with the most popular being Champion, released in 2016.

According to Gill's caption, he hinted that MS Dhoni liked the final product of the collaboration between Jassie Gill and Dwayne Bravo.

"Approved by Thala ✔️"

RCB vs CSK: Super Kings to battle it out for IPL 2024 playoffs spot

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in a must-win contest against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday. CSK have 14 points in 13 games and need another win to confirm their qualification for the playoffs. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side secured a clinical five-wicket victory over RR in their last outing.

On the other hand, RCB have 12 points in 13 appearances and certainly have a good shot at making it to the IPL 2024 playoffs. They have secured five wins on the bounce and will be confident of their form ahead of this crucial game.

If RCB manage to win by 18 runs or chase down the score in 18.1 overs, they will have 14 points and a better net run rate than Chennai, and stake their claim for a top-four finish.

