[In Pictures] RCB players get together for a team dinner and watch RR vs CSK IPL 2023 match

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players got together and enjoyed a relaxed dinner on Thursday, April 27. Captain Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, and many other players attended with their families and had a fun time.

They also watched the IPL 2023 match between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Royals registered a comfortable 32-run victory against CSK in the contest in Jaipur.

RCB gave their ardent fans a glimpse of the team dinner from last night by sharing pictures on their official Instagram handle.

RCB have played eight matches so far in IPL 2023, winning four and losing as many matches. They currently occupy fifth position in the points table.

Bangalore have been overly dependent on Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell to do the heavy lifting in the batting department. Their middle-order batters have failed miserably and are yet to make any substantial contributions to the team.

Du Plessis has scored 422 runs across eight games and holds the Orange Cap. His opening partner, Virat Kohli is behind him in the second position with 333 runs under his belt.

Faf du Plessis has played as an impact substitute in the last three games due to a rib injury issue. Kohli took over the reins in his absence and led the side to victories against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan.

RCB lost their most recent match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home on Wednesday, April 26.

RCB's schedule for their remaining league matches of IPL 2023

May 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Lucknow, 7:30 pm

May 6: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Delhi, 7:30 pm

May 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mumbai, 7:30 pm

May 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Jaipur, 3:30 pm

May 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Hyderabad, 7:30 pm

May 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

