[In Pictures] Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma attend Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa wrap-up party

Team India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and wife, Dhanashree Verma, were among the celebrities who attended the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 wrap-up party hosted by Farah Khan Kunder.

Actress Ankita Lokhande's businessman husband, Vicky Jain, shared a few pictures on his official Instagram handle on Saturday, March 2, giving fans a glimpse of the celebrations.

It is worth mentioning that Dhanashree Verma entered the dance reality television show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a wildcard contestant. She dazzled viewers with her stunning performances and secured a place in the top five.

Yuzvendra Chahal supported his wife throughout the show, requesting fans to vote from time to time. The grand finale of the show is set to air on Saturday, March 2.

Yuzvendra Chahal was among the notable absentees from the recently announced BCCI central contract list

Despite being India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is (96 wickets from 79 innings), Yuzvendra Chahal has failed to find a place in the Men in Blue's white-ball teams of late.

Chahal's last international appearance dates back to August 2023. The seasoned campaigner also failed to find a place on the recently announced BCCI central contract list.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra expressed his surprise after the 33-year-old's central contract was not retained by the Indian board. He said in his YouTube video:

"I am a bit surprised that Yuzi Chahal’s name is not there. Cheteshwar Pujara, Akinkya Rahane, and Shikhar Dhawan - their names not being there, I can understand. Even Deepak Hooda, for that matter. But Chahal’s name is not being there - what does that signify?

"It seems to indicate that they [BCCI] are looking in a different direction. This is a validation of the theory. He might have had a ray of hope, but it wasn’t to be. His name is not there."

Chahal will look to turn things around by coming up with stellar performances for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

