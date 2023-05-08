"In the rush, I wore my trousers the opposite way and I only noticed it after coming onto the field" - Wriddhiman Saha  

Gujarat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha shed light on the incident that took place during the innings break in the team's 56-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, May 7.

GT recorded their highest-ever score by amassing 227-2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, where Saha scored 81 runs off 43 deliveries at a strike rate of 188.37. During the mid-innings break, KS Bharat was spotted by the boundary line among the players with wicketkeeping gloves on.

After a slight delay, Saha came running in from the dressing room to take the field. However, he had to leave the field with the physio after just two overs into the second innings with Bharat taking the responsibility with the gloves as the substitute wicketkeeper.

Revealing the reason behind his delay to emerge from the dressing room, Saha said in a post-match interaction with Bharat:

"I was eating in the changing room, because the physio had told me to take some medicine after food. I was undergoing some needling, then I had to hurry to make it to the field. In the rush, I wore my trousers the opposite way and I only noticed it after coming onto the field. I then changed it after two overs."

Bharat is yet to make his full debut for GT in the IPL. His last appearance came in the 2022 edition when he was with the Delhi Capitals (DC).

"You can be called upon anytime because anything can happen to anyone" - KS Bharat on being the backup candidate to Saha and others

The Andhra-born wicketkeeper was recently seen donning the gloves for the national team in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. KS Bharat has retained his place in the squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final as well.

Speaking about his preparations in case he needs to come on as a substitute wicketkeeper or fielder, Bharat said:

"Whenever I am with the team on the field, I follow my processes and think that I am playing the match. I was about to do a gym session in the morning, but I did not thankfully. I keep myself fresh, because this is a high intensity game, you can be called upon anytime because anything can happen to anyone."

GT are next scheduled to face the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, May 12, at the Wankhede Stadium. The defending champions are at the top of the table with 16 points.

