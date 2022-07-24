"Increasingly likely that international players will not be available" - Aakash Chopra on rise of T20 franchise leagues

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has provided his opinion on the exponential rise in the popularity of T20 Leagues around the world.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) set up a pathway that has been followed by leagues like the Big Bash League, Caribbean Premier League and The Hundred. All these tournaments have already made a mark on the cricketing globe and their respective boards are reaping their rewards.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) are also set to launch their own T20 league. They have notably forfeited their ODI series against Australia, which was set to take place in early 2023, for the tournament to take place.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that it was almost impossible for all players to be available in all of these big leagues. He believes that is the case because so much international cricket is being played these days. Chopra said:

"A number of countries around the world have started prioritizing their T20 Leagues. Look at IPL, BBL, The Hundred, CPL and even CSA have forfeited their ODIs (against Australia). Hence, it is increasingly likely that international players will not be available."

Chopra feels all cricketing countries will need to deepen their pool of players and go horses for courses. He added:

"India might still manage because IPL is the biggest league. But other countries will need to increase their rosters to 45-50 players and prepare players for specific formats."

Aakash Chopra highlights problems with absence of senior players

Fielding separate teams in separate formats might be a solution to the increase in cricket. However, Aakash Chopra also shed light on the conundrum selectors could face with this approach.

The 44-year-old questioned how senior players who are rested for a series find a way back into the team if those who played in their place performed well. Chopra stated:

"When you rotate your players and some of them perform well, how do your senior players return to the side then? This is a realistic problem. So the board will need to make some decisions."

He added:

"The idea of making 50 players ready, having a three-month window for IPL and having three Indian teams at a time, things are changing and the preparations have begun."

India will contest a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe just before the Asia Cup and a similar series against South Africa just before the T20 World Cup. Their strategy to field a second-string team could come into play once again in such situations.

