"Prithvi Shaw has been batting amazingly well" - Aakash Chopra says youngster could've been picked for England Tests

Aakash Chopra feels Prithvi Shaw's recent form should have earned him a place in the Indian Test squad, at least for the series against England.

The Indian team is scheduled to play New Zealand in the World Test Championship final, which will be followed by a five-Test series against England. Prithvi Shaw failed to earn a spot in the common squad selected for both legs of the tour.

Prithvi Shaw wasn't named in India's Test squad for the #WTCFinal and England tour.



Would you have picked him in your squad?#ENGvIND #INDvNZ #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/gFl0zhVxIh — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) May 8, 2021

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra named Prithvi Shaw as one of the prominent names to miss out apart from Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"The fourth name that comes to my mind is Prithvi Shaw. That is because he has been batting amazingly well. This is only about the form, nothing else. Agree the form is in a different format but this boy is solid," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill, who are the two openers chosen apart from Rohit Sharma, have not been prolific in the recent past.

"You played him in the first Test in Australia. He did not score runs there but neither did Mayank. And after that series, Shubman Gill has also not scored the runs. So, when you talk about a huge squad and five-six Test matches that are going till September, could you have thought about Prithvi Shaw," observed Chopra.

However, Aakash Chopra acknowledged that the selectors would have been in a dilemma since Prithvi Shaw has not got a chance to showcase his form in first-class cricket.

"I can totally understand what the selectors might be thinking because they have gone away from him and then how they go back to him. There has been no first-class cricket in between as well," added Chopra.

Prithvi Shaw has been in breathtaking form since returning from the rather disastrous tour of Australia. He broke a number of records with his run-scoring spree in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and was instrumental in giving flying starts to the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.

With an absolute carnage innings of 8⃣2⃣ runs in just 41 balls against KKR to see us home, @PrithviShaw is our ACKO Insurer of the Match 👏🏼#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR @AckoInsurance pic.twitter.com/6eXcLzjANi — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 30, 2021

"You could have asked Prithvi Shaw to play county cricket" - Aakash Chopra

Prithvi Shaw was in smashing form for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra even suggested that Prithvi Shaw could have been made to play county cricket and included only for the Test series against England subject to his form in those encounters.

"I would have even thought about getting him a county contract. You could have asked him to play county cricket and kept him for the five Test matches as a standby and if he keeps on scoring runs, he could have been considered for the Test series," concluded Chopra.

There are reports that the BCCI might choose an India A team that will join the main squad for the England tour. Prithvi Shaw is likely to be a part of this squad if that is the case and could be considered for the Test matches if he shines in these encounters.