[Watch] West Indies present special jersey to Kieron Pollard ahead of his 100th T20I 

Veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard became the first player from West Indies on Friday (February 18) to feature in 100 T20Is. The player's teammates celebrated the significant feat by presenting him with a special match jersey ahead of the 2nd ODI against India.

Nicholas Pooran handed Pollad a 100-numbered jersey before the start of the contest, while Jason Holder gave him the cap. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the same on their social media handles and congratulated him for the stunning achievement.

"Congratulations to West Indies Skipper @KieronPollard55, who is all set to play his 100th T20 International."

Apart from Pollard, the other players who played 100 T20Is are Shoaib Malik (124), Rohit Sharma (121), Mohammad Hafeez (119), Eoin Morgan (115), Mahmudullah (113), Martin Guptil (112), Kevin O'Brien (110) and Ross Taylor (102).

The white-ball specialist made his T20I debut in 2008 against Australia in Bridgetown, but did not get a chance to bat in the contest. His second appearance came against New Zealand later that year. The power-hitter started his career with a bang, hitting a six on his very first ball.

West Indies elect to bowl first in 2nd T20I versus India

The second T20I of the three-match series between India and West Indies is of utmost importance for Kieron Pollard and co. The match is a must-win one for the visitors as they look to stay afloat in the series.

Kieron Pollard won the toss at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and chose to bowl first in the crucial clash. West Indies have replaced Fabian Allen with all-rounder Jason Holder for the fixture. India, on the other hand, have gone ahead with an unchanged side.

The Windies are a formidable team, especially in the shortest format. They will be keen to bounce back after their six-wicket loss and a tooth and nail fight between the two nations is on the cards. Fans in India can catch the live-action of the match on the Star Sports Network.

