IND vs ENG 2021: "You'll leak runs by overthinking" - Mohammed Shami on déjà vu of Sam Curran's 2018 heroics

Pacer Mohammed Shami opened up on Sam Curran's face-saving cameo for England in the first Test of the Pataudi Trophy on Wednesday. Although the all-rounder's unbeaten 37-ball 27 gave Indian fans some scary flashbacks from 2018, Shami said his team didn't 'overthink' about the past and just focused on the basics.

From a sturdy 138-3, the hosts stumbled to 160-9 inside 10 overs at Trent Bridge. Sam Curran, whose 272 runs from seven innings during India's last tour here proved the difference between the two teams, once again batted with the tailenders, pushing the total to a more respectable 183. His cameo included four boundaries and a six.

Mohammed Shami, in reply to Sportskeeda's query in a press conference, said:

"Test matches are all about patience. Forget what has happened in the past, we have to think about the present situation. In my opinion, Test matches are very simple - the more you focus on the basics, the more you'll have the chances to succeed. If you overthink, you will tend to leak runs and it's an unnecessary add-on (of pressure). I think you should focus on the basics and play according to the situation. We work without thinking too much and that's what makes us more successful."

Apart from saving his team with the bat, Sam Curran had also picked up 11 wickets from four Tests with his left-arm pace at an average of just under 24 in 2018. The youngster once again looked the most threatening with the new ball when India came to bat on Wednesday. He bowled a single over, didn't concede a run, and beat KL Rahul's outside edge twice.

Mohammed Shami stole the show on Day 1

While Jasprit Bumrah returned the most wickets on Wednesday, Mohammed Shami was equally crucial to India's overall success. The 30-year-old first removed the watchful Dom Sibley, who was batting on 18 off 70 deliveries.

He then returned to dismiss Jonny Bairstow and Dan Lawrence in the same over, heralding the stunning collapse and finishing off with figures of 3-28.

