IND vs PAK 2022: "There is no one like him" - Aakash Chopra lauds Hardik Pandya's match-winning performance

Aakash Chopra has lauded Hardik Pandya for his match-winning performance in India's Asia Cup 2022 win against Pakistan.

The Men in Blue put it across their arch-rivals by five wickets with a couple of deliveries to spare in Dubai on Sunday (August 28). Pandya first snared three wickets during Pakistan's innings and followed that up with a blazing unbeaten 33 off 17 balls in the Group A opener.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Pandya as his 'Player of the Match', elaborating:

"There is no one like him - Hardik hard-hitting Pandya, Hardik all-rounder Pandya, Hardik the match-winner Pandya - he did an amazing job. My Player of the Match Hardik Pandya - take a bow."

Chopra put the Baroda all-rounder on a high pedestal, saying:

"I have been saying this repeatedly and will say it once again, it is my duty to say, that India's most valuable player in white ball cricket is Hardik Pandya. If you have Hardik Pandya, you have balance, a finisher and a sixth bowler. You are a winner if you have Hardik Pandya."

Chopra added that the Gujarat Titans captain seems to be at the top of his game at the moment. The former India batter explained:

"What a player and the stage of his career he is going through; there is an aura about Hardik Pandya. When you are on the ground, you feel that he is in complete control. When he came to bowl, the first over was not that good, but you feel the guy has an idea of what he is doing."

Pandya was smashed for a four by Fakhar Zaman off the very first delivery he bowled and conceded 15 runs in his first two overs. He gave away just ten runs in his final two overs, though, scalping the wickets of Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan and Khushdil Shah.

"Cometh the hour, cometh the man" - Aakash Chopra on Hardik Pandya

Pandya picked up all three of his wickets through short deliveries..

Chopra praised Pandya for delivering the goods with the ball in crunch games. He said:

"He bowls bouncers, bowls regularly at almost 140 kph, picks up wickets. Cometh the hour, cometh the man - three wickets in the IPL final, three wickets in the match against Pakistan - it is incredible."

Chopra also appreciated Pandya for making a telling contribution with the bat. The reputed commentator said:

"After that, he came with the bat. India was slightly stuck in the end. But then three consecutive fours off Haris Rauf and a six in the end - winning hit. He is a quality player."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash A fit Hardik Pandya is 24 carat Gold. Key to India’s fortunes in this format. #IndvPak A fit Hardik Pandya is 24 carat Gold. Key to India’s fortunes in this format. #IndvPak

Pandya strung together a 52-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja when India were in a spot of bother at 89-4 in the 15th over. Although the latter was dismissed off the first ball of the last over, the seam-bowling all-rounder smacked a six off the fourth delivery to ensure a win for India.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Hardik Pandya India's most valuable player in white-ball cricket? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav