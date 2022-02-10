"KL Rahul must work on his running between the wickets" - former India opener Virender Sehwag 

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has advised KL Rahul to be more careful while running between wickets after the batter ran himself out in the second ODI against West Indies on Wednesday.

In a video shared by Sehwag on his social media accounts, he mentioned how Rahul had a chance to convert his start into a big knock in the contest, but his own error cost him his wicket.

He urged the 29-year-old to avoid making such mistakes in the future. Sehwag said:

"KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav stitched an important partnership after the early blows. Rahul played well and could have gone on to score big runs, if not for the runout.

"There was an easy chance of a double, but he stopped in the middle, which caused the dismissal. He must work on his running between the wickets and avoid such self-inflicted mistakes that his ex-IPL franchise, Punjab, has been doing for several years."

ICC



West Indies get a breakthrough and India are 134/4 🏻



#INDvWI | bit.ly/3ozOmxS KL Rahul is run out for 49 after a mix upWest Indies get a breakthrough and India are 134/4 KL Rahul is run out for 49 after a mix up 👀West Indies get a breakthrough and India are 134/4 👏🏻#INDvWI | bit.ly/3ozOmxS https://t.co/hltmTOjN8r

Rahul contributed with 49 crucial runs in the encounter and steadied the ship alongside Suryakumar Yadav after the side lost early wickets.

The two batters orchestrated a stunning 90-run partnership, which was instrumental in the team posting a respectable total of 237, batting first.

"I was surprised to see Rishabh Pant open the innings" - Virender Sehwag

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant opened the innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma in the second ODI.

Sehwag reckoned that while he was surprised by the move, Pant could prove to be a destructive opener in limited-overs cricket in the long run.

He added that many fans were surprised when the likes of him and Rohit Sharma were asked to open, but ultimately were successful in carving a niche as openers.

Sehwag stated:

"I Was surprised to see Rishabh Pant open. But many were surprised when I was promoted to the opening spot from the middle-order and also when Rohit Sharma was.

"Both of us ultimately succeeded as openers and Pant can be very dangerous if he is able to establish himself at that position in white-ball cricket."

India and West Indies will play the third and final ODI of the series on Friday, February 11. India have already pocketed the series with their comprehensive victories in the first two encounters.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar