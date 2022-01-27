Rohit Sharma shares endearing picture with his wife Ritika along with a sweet caption

The Indian cricket team's white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma wowed his followers with his latest post on social media. The star batter took to his Instagram account to share an adorable photo with his wife, Ritika Sajdej, earlier today.

The 34-year-old seemed to be all smiles in the company of his better half. Sharma's fans gave the endearing snap a big thumbs up as they flooded the post with likes and comments. Sharma captioned the post:

"My 🏠."

It is worth mentioning that Sharma was ruled out of the recently-concluded India's tour of South Africa with a hamstring injury. He is set to return to action in the upcoming home series against West Indies.

Rohit Sharma returns to lead India in white-ball matches versus West Indies

India and West Indies are set to battle it out in three ODIs and as many T20Is in February. Sharma will lead the Men in Blue for the six limited-overs fixtures while KL Rahul will serve as his deputy.

The BCCI has announced squads for the ODI and T20I series against West Indies. The ODI series, which is slated to begin on February 6, will be Sharma's first assignment as India's full-time ODI skipper.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel

BCCI @BCCI Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami have been rested from the series.

KL Rahul will be available from 2nd ODI onwards.

R Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is.

The three 50-over matches will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad while the T20 matches will be hosted by the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

