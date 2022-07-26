"I don't think he is a frontline bowling option" - Scott Styris on Shardul Thakur as one of Jasprit Bumrah's seam-bowling partners

Scott Styris feels Shardul Thakur is unlikely to be considered as a frontline seam bowler in India's ODI side and is instead fighting for an all-rounder's place.

Shardul has picked up five wickets in the first two matches of the ongoing ODI series against the West Indies. Although he has been on the expensive side, he has provided vital breakthroughs in crunch moments in both games.

During an interaction on the Sports 18 show 'Sports Over the Top', Styris was asked if Shardul and Mohammed Siraj are in the mix in India's quest to find a bowling partner for Jasprit Bumrah. He replied:

"Most definitely. When we speak about Shardul Thakur, I don't think, in my world, he is a frontline bowling option, certainly at the top with the new ball in particular. He is competing for the all-rounder's position."

Styris reckons the likes of Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Siraj are more likely to be in contention to be Bumrah's partner with the new ball. The former New Zealand all-rounder elaborated:

"But I do like some of the others. Avesh Khan was a little expensive, I know we talk about Prasidh Krishna as well. Siraj - I thought he was impressive, didn't pick up any wickets but the economy rate was outstanding."

Krishna did not have a great time in the ODI series against England and the first game against the Windies. He was replaced by Avesh in the second ODI against the Windies, but the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) seamer conceded 54 runs in the six overs he bowled in his debut game.

Siraj, on the other hand, gave a decent account of himself in both ODIs against the West Indies. He picked up two wickets apart from holding his nerve in the match-winning final over in the first game and was quite economical in the second ODI.

"I still believe he has probably got the inside running" - Scott Styris on Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has picked up nine wickets in the seven ODIs he has played to date

While highlighting that India have plenty of seam-bowling options, Styris feels Siraj is the frontrunner at the moment. He observed:

"I think the options are there and I think in a perfect world one of these seamers would just go up one notch. I thought it would be Siraj the way he elevated his game 12 months ago, I still believe he has probably got the inside running."

Apart from the aforementioned bowlers, Mohammad Shami is likely to be one of the favorites to share the new ball with Bumrah in ODI cricket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar could also be in the Indian team management's scheme of things if they are looking for a swing bowler with the new ball.

