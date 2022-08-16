" IND vs ZIM 2022: Shahbaz Ahmed named Washington Sundar's replacement for 3-match ODI series

Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has received his maiden India call-up, replacing Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI tour of Zimbabwe.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee made the announcement on Tuesday, two days prior to the series opener in Harare. This comes on the back of Sundar injuring his shoulder while fielding for Lancashire in a Royal London One-Day Cup match in Manchester last week.

This will be Shahbaz's first stint with the Indian team across formats. The left-arm spinning all-rounder piled up 482 runs at an average of 60.25 for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22, apart from bagging 20 wickets at 20.12 apiece.

The all-rounder has also represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 29 IPL fixtures, having made his debut for the franchise in 2020. His composure under pressure situations, particularly while batting towards the back-end of the innings, has earned him effusive praise from all quarters.

KL Rahul to lead India in the ODIs against Zimbabwe

India will play the first of three ODIs against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday (August 18). The series is a part of the ICC ODI World Cup Super League. However, India, by virtue of being the hosts of the marquee event in 2023, have secured direct qualification.

With several A-listers rested ahead of the Asia Cup beginning August 27, Shikhar Dhawan was originally named captain of the Indian squad. KL Rahul was initially not named in the side but upon passing a fitness test, he was drafted in as skipper with Dhawan now assuming the role of vice-captain.

Zimbabwe enter the series on the back of a 2-1 triumph against Bangladesh in both the T20 and ODI formats earlier this month.

With Axar Patel already in the squad as a spinning all-rounder, it remains to be seen if Shahbaz Ahmed will be given a cap during India's three-match sojourn in Harare.

