Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal says he would visit MS Dhoni if given powers of invisibility 

MS Dhoni has not played international cricket since July 2019

Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal opened up on a variety of aspects in a candid social media chat, a few days ago. The leg-spinner won countless hearts when he was asked where he would go if he were given powers of invisibility, to which he replied that he would go to Ranchi to visit MS Dhoni.

“If I were invisible, I would go to Ranchi to see Mahi bhai. If I go there when the flights re-open, I will be on Instagram 24 hours and will try to bring him on Instagram. Mai bhi dekhunga kaha bhaagenge phir [I will also see how he doesn’t come on my Instagram Live],” Chahal chuckled.

Dhoni's future with the Indian cricket team has sparked debate

MS Dhoni has remained away from the cricketing spotlight since the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final, wherein the Indian cricket team were pipped by New Zealand. However, the former Indian cricket team skipper’s international future has sparked immense off-field debate across the country, with several experts and pundits weighing in.

MS Dhoni fell inches short against New Zealand in the 2019 CWC semi-final

In July 2019, MS Dhoni fell agonizingly short as the Indian cricket team looked to negotiate its way to the final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Post that, the wicket-keeper has made himself unavailable for each of the Indian cricket team’s limited-overs assignment.

IPL 2020 was set to act as the ideal platform for the return of the former Indian cricket team captain. However, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has meant that that competition has been suspended indefinitely, something that has reduced MS Dhoni’s chances of making a comeback into the Indian cricket team.

During the past couple of years, the wicket-keeper and Yuzvendra Chahal have enjoyed an excellent camaraderie and have plotted the downfall of several batsmen. In fact, the latter has openly admitted that bowling doesn’t feel the same without MS Dhoni behind the stumps.

Thus, Chahal’s indication that he would like to go to Ranchi if given powers of invisibility doesn’t seem beyond the realms of possibility.