"Inlog ko lagta hai mai Hardik ki captaincy mein runs banaunga"- Top 10 funny memes as MI score 205/5 in IPL 2025 clash vs DC

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are squaring off in match 29 of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 13, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Home captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Ryan Rickelton (41) and Rohit Sharma (18) provided MI a brisk start with a 47-run opening partnership. Vipraj Nigam gave DC their first breakthrough at the end of the fifth over by dismissing Rohit, who perished while trying to find a boundary. Rickelton hit a few boundaries but soon followed his opening partner to the pavilion without converting his start.

Suryakumar Yadav (40) and Tilak Varma (59) built the platform for a strong finish, putting on a 60-run stand for the third wicket. DC then pulled things back by picking up wickets of Surya and Hardik Pandya in quick succession to halt MI's charge. Tilak then provided a decent finish to the innings with Naman Dhir (38*) to help MI to 205 for five in 20 overs.

Fans enjoyed the enthralling action that unfolded during the high-scoring first innings of the IPL 2025 match between MI and DC on Sunday night. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One post read:

"Inlog ko lagta hai mai Hardik ki captaincy mein runs banaunga...(These people think I will score runs in Hardik's captaincy)."

"Hopefully change of fortunes for us tonight with runs on the board"- Ryan Rickelton after 1st innings of MI vs DC IPL 2025 match

During the mid-innings break, MI opener Ryan Rickelton reflected on his team's batting performance and said:

"It's a good score, thought it was a bit sticky but lucky we got away at the start. Naman was phenomenal with Tilak, they gave us what we needed in the end. Definitely not, still learning in India, nice to get off the blocks, gives me the confidence that I need. Hopefully change of fortunes for us tonight with runs on the board."

"Hopefully the surface doesn't change much, there's not much dew, might get slower and lower, challenge the inside and outside edge. Bumrah is world class, so happy to have him, if he has a good night tonight, we'll be able to defend this tonight," Rickelton added.

Do you think MI can defend the target of 206 and win their second match of IPL 2025? Let us know your views in the comments section.

