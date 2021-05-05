“International cricket can take place in a bubble, but not franchise cricket” – Shoaib Akhtar backs IPL 2021 suspension

Shoaib Akhtar has come out in support of IPL 2021’s postponement, suggesting it is not possible to have a secure bubble in countries like India and Pakistan. The former fast bowler feels playing cricket in bio-bubbles is not sustainable when it comes to franchise cricket.

The BCCI announced their decision to indefinitely postpone IPL 2021 on May 4, after four teams reported COVID-19 cases from their camps. With COVID-19 breaching the bubble again, many have questioned the viability of bio-bubbles. India has also been slammed for hosting the competition at a time when the country is reeling from a disastrous second wave.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar suggested that a large scale event like the IPL can not take place in a bio-bubble in India.

"The IPL was never viable. We made a bio-secure bubble in the PSL and it completely flopped. India tried and the same thing happened there. In UAE and England, we would have had it. Over here, even people working in hotels are not safe. They don’t remain in a bio-secure bubble. International cricket can take place in a bubble, but not franchise cricket because the entire world comes. The IPL is not a small event," Akhtar said.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

Both the PSL and IPL saw their bio-bubbles breached midway through the tournament, with players and staff testing positive for COVID-19. With IPL 2020 taking place seamlessly in the UAE last year, many people have pondered whether it would have been better to host IPL 2021 there again.

Several reports have emerged on how several logistical issues and poor execution were responsible for the IPL 2021 bio-bubble breach.

Shoaib Akhtar had earlier asked for IPL 2021 to be stopped

IPL canceled. I saw it coming & suggested that two weeks ago. Nothing more important than saving human lives during current covid crisis in India.



Full video: https://t.co/pl0sRdIcSU#Ipl #IndianPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/MRrzacKuNX — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 4, 2021

The 45-year-old had asked for the tournament to be called off a few weeks ago, pointing out the crippling situation in the country. Shoaib Akhtar claimed he has no problem if someone monetarily benefits from the IPL, but argued that there are things more important than cricket during a testing time like this.

"I didn’t have a problem with people not making money. People have been making money since 2008. If they don’t make money for a year, what trouble will they get into? People are dying and you cannot have pomp and show. It’s a national disaster. So as a neighbour, I was requesting that the IPL should be stopped," Akhtar said.

Shoaib Akhtar reiterated that his advice to call off IPL 2021 came straight from the heart looking at the dire situation in India as it grapples with a large number of cases and deaths daily.

"When I said a couple of weeks ago that the IPL should stop this year, there were emotions behind it. And it was that there is a national catastrophe that is taking place in India. People are dying. I appealed because 4 lakh cases were being reported a day. During such times, the IPL cannot take place, the pomp and show cannot take place," Akhtar said.

Multiple media reports suggest that the BCCI is looking at a September window to finish the remaining games of IPL 2021.