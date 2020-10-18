IPL 2020: 'Axar Patel did what was done to him by MS Dhoni in 2016' - Aakash Chopra on the Delhi Capitals' win against CSK

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Axar Patel's match-winning assault for Delhi Capitals in the final over yesterday almost replicated the treatment that was meted out to him by MS Dhoni in the 2016 edition of the IPL.

He made this observation while reviewing the Delhi Capitals' last-over victory against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra mentioned that the Delhi Capitals bowling attack did a decent job by restricting the Chennai Super Kings to a score of 179/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

"The Delhi Capitals bowling kept the Chennai Super Kings batsmen on a tight leash, even though conceded a few runs at the end. A 180-run target on the Sharjah pitch is chasable."

Talking about the Delhi Capitals run-chase, the renowned commentator praised Shikhar Dhawan for his attacking century after the other top-order batsmen had not contributed much.

"During their batting effort, Prithvi and Rahane are not firing and Iyer got dismissed. But Dhawan becomes bold and slams a century. In the end, the match becomes interesting but they hold their nerves and they win the game."

Aakash Chopra on Axar Patel's contribution in the Delhi Capitals' win

Axar Patel's assault on Ravindra Jadeja helped Delhi Capitals attain the 180-run target [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra had a special word of praise for Axar Patel, who smashed three sixes in the final over bowled by Ravindra Jadeja to take his team to victory.

The 43-year-old recalled that this effort by the Delhi Capitals all-rounder was similar to the assault he endured at the hands of MS Dhoni in IPL 2016.

"Axar Patel, his name will be written in capital letters in the morning newspapers. Because he did what was done to him in 2016, when MS Dhoni had hit him for 23-24 runs in an over and had won the match."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that it was an outstanding performance by the Gujarat left-arm spinner that helped the Delhi Capitals to regain the top spot in the IPL 2020 points table.

"This time it was the turn of Axar. He hit 20 runs off 4 deliveries and won the match for his team. So, well done Axar, outstanding, we are all very happy for you and the Delhi Capitals. They are absolutely right at the top."

With the Delhi Capitals needing 17 runs off the last over and Dwayne Bravo indisposed, MS Dhoni had to get Ravindra Jadeja to bowl the last over. But to the CSK captain's dismay, Axar Patel smashed his fellow left-arm spinner for three sixes in the over to seal the match for the Shreyas Iyer-led team.