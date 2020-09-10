IPL 2020: BCCI anti-corruption unit will start counselling sessions; agencies hired to monitor betting activities

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) anti-corruption unit (ACU) will be keeping a close eye on corrupt approaches through social media during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season starting September 19. They will be conducting video counselling sessions for each IPL franchise rather than the usual physical ones.

An eight-member BCCI team, headed by Ajit Singh, landed in Dubai on Tuesday, and are currently undergoing the mandatory six-day quarantine period. Singh said that in addition to organising virtual session for each team separately, ACU has brought on agencies to monitor betting activities. Singh had earlier stated that the upcoming IPL would be the most secure compared to previous ones because it will be held in enclosed surroundings.

“This time there will be video counselling and it won’t be on one-to-one basis. We can do it in a group as well as individual basis depending on what is possible and we will do it one by one [with all teams]. We have also hired sports integrity agencies. We will use their help in bet monitoring activities, if any suspicious client is there,” Singh told PTI.

Two security liaison officers for each IPL side, says Ajit Singh

BCCI's anti-corruption unit will conduct counselling sessions, with more emphasis on youngsters (Image Credits: Telegraph India)

Emphasis will be laid on younger players who have not previously been exposed to the glamour of the IPL. They will be taught how corruptors may approach them through social media and how to report the same.

“Even in India, if we do need information, we do exchange information with ICC so that stays that it is. Nothing suspicious has been reported so far. We have two security liaison officers with each team. They are the ones who are keeping an eye on the bubble,” the former DGP of Rajasthan Police added.

The ACU sessions will start once the officers’ isolation period is over, and will be slotted bearing in mind the schedule of the IPL teams.

IPL 2020 will be played behind closed doors across three venues – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. The final will be played on a weekday for the first time, on November 10.