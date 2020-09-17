BCCI has decided to use advanced data analytics to detect spot-fixing and safeguard the integrity of the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).

The apex body for cricket in India has decided to bring on board Sportradar to work alongside the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), which traditionally monitors the players and officials during the tournament.

Sportradar will be employed by BCCI for getting data-driven insights into betting activities in the global market and connect it with on-field events to raise any potential red flags.

Times of India quoted a source from BCCI as stating that “Sportradar's integrity services will help monitor all the 60 matches this season to detect betting irregularities and provide the board with risk assessment by gathering intelligence and data-driven insights.”

ACU depends on a lot of leg work, working with the local police and using intelligence network to track down illegal betting during tournaments.

On the other hand, the Fraud Detection System (FDS) of Sportradar will monitor odds in the betting markets all over the world and pick-up any unusual trends. These unusual movements in the market will generate a red flag which will trigger further analysis and investigations.

“FDS monitors odds in the markets over 600 bookmakers and these bookmakers are of different kinds, from different countries, different regions, including the so-called grey market or the illegal operators,” the Head of Sportradar’s Global Operations was quoted.

It's time Indian cricket brings world-class support systems onboard: BCCI source

They have been looking after us relentlessly during these testing times. It’s time to pay our regards to the front-line workers during this pandemic.



Salute the COVID-19 Warriors by sending in your messages by tagging us and using #ThankYouFrontlineHeroes #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/gJJxUDKwsx — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 15, 2020

Over the years, BCCI has been dependent on its own resources and ACU in trying to curb corruption and protect the integrity of the game in India. The adoption of new-age technology will be a significant step forward in this direction.

Advertisement

Sportradar has been working extensively in the world of western sports. The firm has worked with sports bodies, leagues, government authorities and legal bodies to unearth corruption and match-fixing. Bodies and leagues like NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, FIFA and UEFA form part of their clientele.

“They work extensively in the west and its time Indian cricket brings world-class support systems onboard if it has to defeat corruption in the game,” BCCI sources were quoted.

Sportradar has famously brought match-fixing charges in 2016 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and 2014 Asian games into light. A Ghanaian referee was indicted in the former case, whereas five players from Nepal were arrested in the latter case.