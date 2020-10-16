IPL 2020: Best of #MyIPLReel from CSK fans

The Chennai Super King (CSK) have been the most consistent franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The MS Dhoni-led outfit have played ten seasons of the tournament and have made it to the Top 4 every time.

The Chennai-based franchise have won three IPL trophies, but their IPL 2020 campaign has not been too eventful so far. Unlike the last two seasons, the Chennai Super Kings could not perform well in the first half, as they registered only two wins in seven games.

They have begun the second half of IPL 2020 on a winning note, defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Super Kings will be keen to build a winning streak and storm into the standings' Top 4.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni is playing his first IPL season after announcing retirement from international cricket. Unfortunately, CSK's all-time leading run-getter, Suresh Raina, opted out of the event. However, the likes of Faf du Plessis, DJ Bravo, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Sam Curran, and others can take CSK to the playoffs in IPL 2020.

Their fan-base has stayed loyal to the franchise despite their poor start. Like the Mumbai Indians, the Chennai Super Kings also have over five million followers on Instagram. The photo-sharing site rolled out a new feature earlier this year, using which the users can upload short videos titled 'Reels.'

This feature has become quite popular in no time, with cricket fans also showcasing their creativity on the platform. The hashtag '#MyIPLReel' has featured reels of entertainment, food, dance, music, art, fashion, makeup, and several other genres.

Here are some of the best reels shared by CSK fans using '#MyIPLReel'.

Thala Dhoni fans

Advertisement

Die-hard CSK fans

Advertisement

The Chennai Super Kings will play against the Delhi Capitals tomorrow in IPL 2020.