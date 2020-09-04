IPL 2020: CSK to start training today without the 13 who tested Covid-19 positive

There is finally some good news amid the current pall of gloom in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp. Apart from the 13 members who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier, skipper MS Dhoni and others will start training from Friday evening.

It comes as a major relief for the franchise and its fans, as this means that their IPL 2020 opener against the Mumbai Indians on September 19 could be on track. However, CSK are the last side to resume training after having undergone a five-day camp in Chennai before flying out to Dubai.

“The training starts from today. All others, apart from the 13, tested negative for the third time. Those who tested positive will only be tested after the isolation period is over,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan told PTI.

Thirteen members of the CSK contingent, including players Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, had tested positive on August 28. While they were immediately forced into self-isolation for 14 days, others who did not contract the virus could not resume training until they got themselves tested.

Uncertainty over CSK playing XI

CSK management will take some time to finalise the playing XI. Image Credits: Sportskeeda

CSK were dealt another major blow the next day when star batsman Suresh Raina decided to head back home due to personal reasons. This development makes Gaikwad’s negative Covid-19 report all the more critical as he is tipped to be a like-for-like replacement for Raina in the CSK top order.

Both Gaikwad and fast bowler Deepak Chahar have to return negative tests twice by the end of next week, before they are allowed to join CSK’s bio-secure bubble. Everyone in the bubble will further be tested every fifth day during IPL 2020.

Additionally, there is more uncertainty looming over the participation of Harbhajan Singh in this year’s IPL. The former India off-spinner has not joined the CSK camp yet, and there is speculation of him skipping the tournament due to personal reasons. The CSK CEO has declined to address the issue so far.