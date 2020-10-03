IPL 2020 - CSK vs SRH: 'I saw MS Dhoni physically absolutely totally drained for the first time' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has mentioned that yesterday's IPL 2020 clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was the first time he had seen MS Dhoni so tired.

He made this observation while reviewing CSK's 7-run loss to SRH in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

While acknowledging that the oppressive weather of Dubai could get to anyone, Aakash Chopra revealed that he was a little emotional after seeing the CSK captain a little winded in the middle.

"I am a little emotional because I saw MS Dhoni so tired for the first time, tired meaning physically absolutely totally drained. He was bending down, not able to breathe properly, his throat was dry, that can happen in the heat of Dubai."

He observed that although CSK were behind the asking rate, there was always a glimmer of hope with MS Dhoni around. But to everyone's dismay, he couldn't take his team across the line.

"CSK required a lot of runs and I felt that it was not possible, but somewhere in the corner of the heart there was a voice which said that MS Dhoni is there and he will do it. Just the romanticism probably, MS Dhoni's story teaches us to never give up. But unfortunately CSK lost."

While talking about how the match unfolded, Aakash Chopra stated that CSK made the right decision by going in with an additional bowler.

"To start with, CSK made good changes in their playing XI and decided to go in with 6 bowlers. They got in Ambati Rayudu, Shardul Thakur and Dwayne Bravo for Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Josh Hazlewood."

The former KKR player pointed out that SRH put a decent score on the board, which didn't seem likely at one stage with CSK applying the throttle and not letting them get away.

"David Warner chose to bat first after winning the toss and SRH reached around 165, which didn't seem likely at one point because Chahar started well in the beginning and CSK kept Warner on a tight leash."

He lauded the efforts of Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma for their enterprising knocks, with the team's fate in their hands after Kane Williamson's dismissal.

"When Kane Williamson got run out, all the responsibility fell on the shoulders of the kids. I felt that things could go awry but Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma played well to take SRH to a decent total."

Aakash Chopra was particularly effusive in his praise for Priyam Garg, who showed a lot of mettle after being involved in Williamson's run out and got off to a slow start.

"There was pressure on Priyam Garg because Williamson got run out with him. And then he was going at lesser than a run a ball while Abhishek Sharma was striking it well at the other end. I thought he might just throw his wicket away but he did not do that. He kept fighting and some of his shots were absolutely classic."

Priyam Garg: 51 off 26



First nine balls: 11 runs

Next 17 balls: 40 runs



Match-winning knock 🔝#CSKvSRH | #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/dZiweRyzQ1 — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) October 3, 2020

Aakash Chopra's take on the CSK batting effort

Shane Watson has not yet struck form for CSK in IPL 2020

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the SRH bowlers kept the CSK batsmen on a tight leash, with Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu still not at the top of their game.

"After that, SRH did not allow CSK to score quickly. Shane Watson is not able to strike the ball well, Ambati Rayudu looked a bit rusty as he had not played for a couple of matches."

He observed that the run out decision against Faf du Plessis was probably questionable, and added that the other CSK batsmen were not able to deliver the goods even though Ravindra Jadeja scored his maiden IPL half-century.

"I am still not 100% certain if Faf du Plessis' run out was a correct decision or not, Kedar's bat did not talk. Dhoni came up the order and Jaddu scored the first fifty of his IPL career."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that despite some lusty blows by MS Dhoni and Sam Curran, CSK fell short of the target.

"Sam Curran and MS Dhoni tried to hit at the end, they struck some good blows but fell short by 7 runs."

Hats off to @msdhoni bhai..even in this heat keeping for 20 overs and then running (sprinting for his team) lots n lots of respect..now that’s what we call never ever giving up in toughest moments. Giving all in for his team#respect #cricket pic.twitter.com/6hVQ8YvnEF — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) October 2, 2020

CSK were staring down the barrel, with their score reading 42/4 while chasing a target of 165 runs. Although MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran did strike some hefty blows towards the end, they probably pressed the accelerator pedal a little too late to get across the line.