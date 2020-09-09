IPL 2020: 'Deeback Chahar' - CSK share glimpse of pacer's return to training

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to Twitter to announce that pacer Deepak Chahar has returned to training ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

The Rajasthan bowler had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 along with Indian batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad and many other members of the support staff, but he took to Instagram a while ago to state that he is recovering well. And now, Chahar seems to have recovered completely, and has been cleared to rejoin training after testing negative multiple times.

CSK shared the following picture:

With 22 wickets in IPL 2019, Chahar was CSK's second-highest wicket-taker behind leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who won the Purple Cap with 26 scalps. The fast bowler has always been a threat with the new ball but has also developed a potent yorker recently to become one of MS Dhoni's most trusted death bowlers as well.

CSK will have a job on their hands in IPL 2020

CSK captain MS Dhoni will need to be at his best in IPL 2020

In the absence of vice-captain Suresh Raina and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, CSK have a task on their hands if they are to win their 4th IPL title and pull level with the Mumbai Indians as the most decorated team in the tournament's history.

MS Dhoni's men face off against the defending champions in the IPL 2020 season opener on the 19th of September, and they will head into the tournament with far less practice than all other teams. But with Chahar now back in training, he is all but guaranteed to be ready for the first game of IPL 2020 in what is a welcome boost to the team.

Advertisement

CSK are yet to announce replacements for both Raina and Harbhajan, and there have been rumours floating around that the former could make a return to the Men in Yellow's IPL 2020 squad.