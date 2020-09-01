IPL 2020: Deepak Chahar provides an update on his condition [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Deepak Chahar took to Instagram to provide fans with an update on his condition, and stated that he is recovering well. He had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, along with young Indian batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad and several members of the support staff.

Deepak Chahar said -

"Hi everyone. Thank you so much for your lovely wishes and prayers. I have recovered well and hopefully will be in action soon. And yes, one more thing, never miss your leg day, no matter where you are and in what condition you are."

The Rajasthan pacer captioned the post:

"Thank you all for your love and prayers. I am better now and trying my best to keep myself fit..hopefully you will see me in action very soon. Keep showering your love and never miss your leg day."

Deepak Chahar and CSK yet to start training for IPL 2020

In the light of Deepak Chahar and Gaikwad testing positive, CSK have extended their quarantine period and the results of their fourth COVID-19 test will be out soon.

Given how little time MS Dhoni's men will have to prepare for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), there have been reports that the first game of the season could see the Royal Challengers Bangalore replace CSK and take on the Mumbai Indians.

Apart from their COVID-19 issues ahead of IPL 2020, CSK have also been rocked by the sudden departure of vice-captain Suresh Raina. The Uttar Pradesh batsman's family members were brutally attacked by a gang of robbers in Punjab, and he took to Twitter earlier today to demand justice.

MS Dhoni has a task on his hands if he is to lead his team to their fourth title in IPL 2020, and Deepak Chahar will be a key part of his plans. If the Men in Yellow manage to beat the odds, they will pull level with Rohit Sharma's MI as the most decorated team in IPL history.