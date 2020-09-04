IPL 2020: "Definitely we feel the need to win the cup for them" - RCB pacer Umesh Yadav on fans

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Umesh Yadav stated that RCB had to win IPL 2020 for their fans. For a team that has had some stellar names like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle over the years, RCB have not lived up to their billing.

RCB came close to winning the title on many occasions, reaching the finals three times (2009, 2011, and 2016) but ending up on the losing side. Umesh Yadav opined that they had to change their fortunes through their performances and give their fans what they truly deserved, that elusive IPL trophy.

“It doesn’t add to the pressure but you sort of have a mindset that our supporters have been backing us for such a long time in every situation but we haven’t won the cup till now. Even then fans keep coming and support us. Definitely we feel the need to win the cup for them," Umesh Yadav told India Today.

If the team plays as a unit, the results will follow: Umesh Yadav on RCB's chances at IPL 2020

Chris Morris will add depth to both the RCB batting as well as bowling departments at IPL 2020

Umesh Yadav believes that RCB has a great combination of spin and fast bowling options available. With the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, and Umesh Yadav in their ranks, RCB have the right mix of youth and experience, going into IPL 2020.

“Everybody has their own role defined, if we perform according to that we won’t be under pressure. Just focus on your game, what can you do better. We need to support and back each other, if the team plays as a unit the results will follow,” Umesh Yadav said.

Umesh Yadav believes that if RCB play to their potential, and if every player plays according to the role they have been instructed to perform, the team has the potential to win IPL 2020.