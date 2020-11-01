IPL 2020: 'Definitely not', CSK skipper MS Dhoni confirms he will not retire after this season

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has confirmed that even though he has retired from international cricket, IPL 2020 would not be his last appearance in the tournament. The wicket-keeper batsman will continue to don the yellow jersey in the coming seasons as well.

A few fans expected MS Dhoni to end his career after IPL 2020, especially after he was seen repeatedly handing over his jerseys to his juniors. However, the Chennai Super Kings CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, had affirmed that the former Indian skipper would continue leading the Chennai-based franchise in the IPL.

During the toss of the ongoing IPL 2020 match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kings XI Punjab, Danny Morrison asked if it was his farewell match in yellow colors, to which Dhoni replied: "Definitely not."

The 39-year-old also spoke about how their opponents were under more pressure to win because of the playoffs scenario. Also, he mentioned that CSK had made three changes for this match.

Can MS Dhoni end his IPL 2020 campaign on a high?

MS Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings from the front in the last two seasons. He was the team's leading run-getter the previous year, but in IPL 2020, he has only managed 200 runs in 13 matches so far.

The batting powerhouse has not recorded a single half-century. His highest score is 47*, whereas he has hit only seven sixes in the competition.

A match-winning knock against the Kings XI Punjab would be the best way for him to sign off from the UAE. However, the Mohali-based franchise desperately need a win versus the Chennai Super Kings in this match. A defeat to CSK will end KXIP's IPL 2020 campaign tonight.