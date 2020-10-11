IPL 2020: MS Dhoni slams CSK batting effort following RCB loss

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has lambasted his batsmen after the side succumbed to a 37-run defeat at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2020 encounter in Dubai on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 170 runs, the yellow brigade could only manage 132/8 in their regular quota of 20 overs, losing their second successive and fifth overall contest in the campaign. Only four batsmen managed to reach double digits for CSK, with Rayudu's 42 being the top score.

We need to get our act together: MS Dhoni

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates after picking up the wicket of MS Dhoni. Image Credits: IPL

MS Dhoni was critical of his side's batting effort in the match against RCB and believed that it was time for the franchise to try a different approach.

"Batting has been bit of a worry and today also it was evident. We need to do something about it. We can't just keep turning up.. it is almost the same thing that is happening maybe the individuals are different but I think we are better off playing the other way round - play the big shots and even if you get out it is fine because we can't leave too many after the 15th or 16th over that just puts too much pressure on the lower order batsmen," MS Dhoni said after the match.

"Our batting has lacked a bit of, you can say, power more from the 6th over onwards, individuals get tentative and no matter how much confidence you are giving them, ultimately they have to have their own plan as to how to play," the 39-year-old added.

MS Dhoni also praised his bowling unit's efforts earlier in the RCB innings, but felt let down by them at the death. He concluded by saying:

"Think the last 4 overs when we were bowling (didn't go by the plans), before that the bowlers had done a good job, we needed to close it nicely. I feel when it comes to our bowling we have shown we can restrict the opposition, either we give too many in the first six or the last four. Too many holes in the ship and when you try to plug one there is water flowing from another. We need to get our act together. Everything needs to work in the same game to get a result. Once we get a result in our favour it will be slightly different for us."

Virat Kohli's 90* powered RCB to 169/4. Image Credits: IPL

CSK have had a nightmare tournament so far, having to deal with some issues off the field as well. The three-time IPL champions are placed 6th, languishing in the bottom half of the table. They face the Sunrisers Hyderabad next in Dubai on Tuesday.