IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma 'trusts the decisions that you will take’ - Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has heaped praise on Rohit Sharma’s leadership, saying that the freedom he enjoys playing under Sharma gives him confidence and makes him accountable for his own decisions.

“For me, he has always given me freedom. He has always told me to express yourself, be whatever you want. Be it any situation, take ownership of your own bowling. So that gives me a lot of confidence and a responsibility that I’m responsible for whatever I am doing...He trusts you so much and he trusts the decisions that you will take and that’s a very positive sign,” Bumrah said.

Bumrah's other teammates and the Mumbai Indians management also echoed similar thoughts, lauding Rohit Sharma’s captaincy and decision making under pressure.

In a video posted by the franchise on social media, batsman Suryakumar Yadav revealed that Rohit Sharma doesn’t let pressure get to him and remains composed even in crunch situations.

“He is always open to taking suggestions on the ground. I have seen him a lot of times when there is a crunch situation, or when he is put under pressure, that time he is very calm, cool and composed. He takes tough decisions during that time,” Yadav said.

Rohit Sharma is a very instinctive leader: Mahela Jayawardene

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

While Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene called Rohit Sharma a “very instinctive leader”, bowling coach Zaheer Khan praised the 33-year-old's demeanor on the field.

“You have this very relaxed, cool-looking guy. His mannerism when he bats, he’s got that elegance, which you can call it lazy elegance. But he is very intense and hardcore, when it comes to thinking about the game...He actually channelizes his energy very well. He’s very good with controlling emotions in the pressure situation, he likes to take that pressure on himself,” Khan said.

Rohit Sharma remains the most successful captain in IPL history, having guided the Mumbai Indians to a record four titles.

MI lost their first encounter of IPL 2020 against the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday and will be looking to get back to winning ways versus the Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

