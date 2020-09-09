IPL 2020: I expected all the guys to be a bit more rusty than they are: CSK batting coach Mike Husssey

After the recent COVID-19 scare in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when 13 people in the Chennai Super Kings camp tested positive, their batting coach Michael Hussey is happy with how things have worked out. He said he had expected the players to be ‘rusty’, but all of them have hit the ground running.

CSK were the last team to resume their conditioning camp for IPL 2020 as all players and support staff had to self-isolate themselves for longer periods after the virus outbreak. In a video posted by the franchise on social media, Hussey said he was impressed with how the players have returned to the field and begun training.

"The boys are now training hard and are looking forward to the IPL. They are getting rid of all the rustiness and they are looking in good form. I have been really impressed with the guys, the way they have approached their training has been great. All the guys are very keen and I must admit I expected all them to be a bit more rusty than they are,” Hussey, who won the ‘Orange Cap’ for CSK in IPL 2013, said.

Staying in the IPL bubbles will be very challenging: Mike Hussey

CSK underwent a five-day camp in Chennai before flying out to Dubai. Image Credits: CSK (Twitter)

After being cooped up at their respective homes for close to five months, all players and support staff, along with their families, need to stay in bio-secure bubbles until the IPL ends on November 10th.

Nobody will be allowed to exit the bubble and Hussey feels it will be very challenging and everyone needs to be mentally strong to follow the rules.

“We have stuck to the rules, we have got a good bubble around us, and if we stick to the rules, then we should be fine. I think it is going to be tough for every player and the support staff... I think the mental side of the game will be really important. Dealing with isolation and being stuck in a hotel will be really challenging,” the former Australian batsman added.

CSK will begin their campaign in the IPL 2020 opener against the Mumbai Indians on September 19th.