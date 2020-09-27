IPL 2020: 'I have never enjoyed playing against Glenn Maxwell,' says KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has stated that he never enjoyed playing against Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell because of the level of competitiveness the latter exhibited.

However, Rahul is extremely happy to have someone of Maxwell's calibre on his side. Maxwell was a player KXIP had been aggressively targeting, with the franchise acquiring the 31-year-old for a whopping INR 10.75 crores in the IPL 2020 auction.

Rahul is looking forward to having many important partnerships with Maxwell and believes that the hard-hitting Australian will have a crucial role to play for the franchise this season.

"We were very clear that he (Glenn Maxwell) was somebody that we had to get in the auction and I am really looking forward to playing with him and having some great partnerships on the field and getting to know him," KL Rahul said in a video on KXIP's official Instagram page.

"I have said this before in an interview as well, he is quite a tough opponent to have. He can be quite chatty and can be very competitive and you know. I have never enjoyed playing against him, but he is somebody that every captain would love to have on his team," Rahul further added.

It feels pretty solid to be back playing for Kings XI Punjab: Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell is hopeful of repeating his IPL 2014 heroics and helping KXIP win their maiden IPL title

Glenn Maxwell said he was happy to be playing for the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020. He was a part of the KXIP side that won all their games in the UAE leg of IPL 2014 and thus has many good memories of the place.

"Extremely good memories of this place, to be back in the red clothing, it is pretty solid. Some seriously talented players here, just watching some of the power-hitting on display is really awesome," Glenn Maxwell said.

Advertisement

Maxwell is also looking forward to assisting KL Rahul if he needs any help in leading the side.

"Yes, KL has been going over this in preparation over the past few months. He will be a good leader and I will be there to help him out if he needs anything. We have had some really good chats over the last few days, and even today, so it is a really exciting opportunity for him to lead this side. Hopefully we can have some glory together," he further added.

Following a comprehensive victory against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab will now face the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at Sharjah.