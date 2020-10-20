IPL 2020: 'If anyone can bounce back from the seventh or eighth position, it is CSK,' says Irfan Pathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that the Chennai Super Kings are still capable of staging a miraculous comeback and finishing in the top four in IPL 2020.

Following their loss against the Rajasthan Royals, CSK can now reach a maximum of 14 points only, which almost ends their hopes of making it to the playoffs.

However, Pathan is of the opinion that CSK have got that experience required to win crunch moments in a game and one should not rule them out of the playoff race just yet.

Pathan was a part of the CSK squad in 2015 and spoke about how well they looked after their players and backed them to come good.

“If anyone can bounce back – from the seventh or eighth position, this is the team, CSK. CSK know very well how to handle the players, they make the players very comfortable. I was part of that squad in 2015. It’s all about the players. This franchise knows how to run cricket for 21-22 years. In the Chennai league as well, they run the team the same way. It’s all about players. You go out and perform, we will back you up,” Pathan said on Star Sports.

Irfan Pathan backs MS Dhoni to take a depleted CSK forward

MS Dhoni became the first player to play 200 IPL matches on Monday

CSK have been the second-most successful IPL franchise after the Mumbai Indians with three IPL titles and skipper MS Dhoni has been a major reason for that.

This year, the franchise was rocked even before a ball was bowled as veterans like Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulled out of the tournament.

But Pathan believes that MS Dhoni still has the capability and experience to pull this CSK team through. He stated that as long as MS Dhoni was the skipper, there was hope in the CSK camp.

“We know CSK have been good over the years, this year they’ve had problems with Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina not being there, quite a few injuries as well. But still we hope, just because they have a good captain Dhoni, who’s had so much success in IPL cricket, that he will take the team forward even with the kind of situation they are in at the moment,” Irfan Pathan said.

CSK will have to stage an inspired comeback if they are to somehow make it to the IPL 2020 playoffs. They play the Mumbai Indians next on Friday in Sharjah.